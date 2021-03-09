Michigan Plans "Lights On" Remembrance On One Year Anniversary Of 1st Confirmed COVID-19 Case

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michiganders to turn on the lights outside their homes for an hour to remember thousands of people who have died from COVID-19. The remembrance will occur from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, one year after Michigan first confirmed coronavirus cases. Michigan has seen more than 16,600 confirmed or probable deaths tied to the disease and over 658,000 infections — spurred by surges last spring and in the fall and winter. Whitmer says turning on porch lights will “remember those we’ve lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we’re in this together."

Michigan Detects First Case Of The South African Variant Of COVID-19

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press 24 minutes ago
CDC

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The first known case of a new variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Michigan, in a boy living in Jackson County. The strain, first detected in South Africa, is believed to be more infectious. It shares some mutations with a more easily spread variant that was first identified in Britain. The state said late Monday an investigation is underway to determine the boy’s close contacts. There's no indication the variant found in South Africa is more deadly or causes more severe illness. But higher transmission rates could increase hospitalizations and deaths should new variants spread widely.

Michigan To Begin Vaccinating Homeless People For COVID-19

By Associated Press Mar 8, 2021
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — People who are homeless will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday. Health officials say it's a critical step in curbing infections and making sure vulnerable populations have access. The news comes as infection rates are dropping and vaccine campaigns are ramping up. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the further loosening of the state's coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings