Michigan Postpones Spraying Against Deadly Mosquito Virus

By Associated Press 13 seconds ago

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, a biologist examines a mosquito.
Credit RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO/FILE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials have delayed aerial spraying to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus due to weekend rainfall.

The spraying was set to begin Sunday to fight the eastern equine encephalitis virus, which has killed three people and been recorded across the southern half of the state.

But the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday night that the inclement weather had forced a postponement of those plans. The agency says it plans to begin its spraying for the mosquito-borne virus Monday night, depending on weather.

Officials announced Friday that Michigan and local health departments in 14 counties would conduct spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat the virus, which has been confirmed in humans or animals in the southern half of the state.

mosquito
virus
Eastern Equine Encephalitis
aerial spraying
UPDATE: Michigan Will Start Spraying Sunday In Fight Against Deadly Mosquito Virus

By Associated Press Sep 27, 2019
UPDATE:

The Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services has announced that spraying for mosquitoes will begin in 14 counties, including Cass, Berrien, St. Joseph and Van Buren, as of Sunday. You can read more from the department's release here.

Michigan Warns About Mosquito-Borne Virus After Three Deaths

By Associated Press Sep 18, 2019
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Public health officials are urging people to guard against mosquito bites after more cases of a rare mosquito-borne virus, including two additional deaths in southwestern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an update Tuesday on eastern equine encephalitis, saying there were deaths in Cass and Van Buren counties. Those follow an earlier death in Kalamazoo County.

IN Health Department: Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Detected In Elkhart County

By Diane Daniels Sep 12, 2019
Today the Indiana State Dept. of Health issued a warning about mosquitoes and a rare virus that has been detected in Elkhart County. Earlier this month in Michigan, the disease was confirmed in Berrien County and a person died from it in Kalamazoo County. 

Here is the Indiana Dept. of Health release in its entirety: 

INDIANAPOLIS—State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites in response to the detection of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in northern Indiana.

 

Michigan Officials Report Mosquito-Borne Virus Death, Virus Also Detected In Berrien Co.

By Associated Press Sep 8, 2019
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Officials in Kalamazoo County say a person who contracted a mosquito-borne virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis has died.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services says that the person was one of two in the county to contract the virus. Another confirmed case has been reported in Berrien County and health officials are trying to determine if two other people who became ill in Kalamazoo County have the virus.

Kalamazoo officials have not released any information about the person who died.