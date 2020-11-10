Michigan Posts New Record Of Virus Cases As Deaths Climb

Rev. Robert Teszlewicz was doing everything right.

In the spring, he was off work, and followed the stay-at-home orders. When he went out to the store to buy groceries, he took extra care.

“I always wore a mask,” he says. “I wore gloves, I would go at a time when there was very few people there.”

But in early May, after being isolated for months, he wanted to see people. It was Mother’s Day, and a few family members were gathering to have coffee and visit.