Michigan Posts New Record Of Virus Cases As Deaths Climb

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has posted a new record of daily confirmed coronavirus cases, near 6,500, and reports 59 deaths within the previous 24 hours — the deadliest day in six months. COVID-19, which subsided over the summer after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed sweeping stay-at-home and other restrictions, has rebounded this fall. The latest average positivity rate in Michigan is 9.4%, up from 4.9% two weeks ago. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Michigan has more than doubled over the past two weeks from 2,221 to 4,855.