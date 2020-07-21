Michigan Prosecutor Says Governor's Mask Mandate Can Be Enforced By Police

The president-elect of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan says residents have to wear a mask inside businesses and police can step in to enforce it.

Matt Wiese says his Marquette County office recommends law enforcement first respond to people who are maskless with an educational approach.

“Even the governor said, ‘Look, we’re not trying to charge people with crimes or be heavy-handed; we just… we know that the science is now telling us that a mask can slow the transmission of the coronavirus,'" Wiese said.

Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order non-compliant businesses can receive up to a 500-dollar fine.