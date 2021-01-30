Michigan Restaurants Can Reopen For Indoor Dining Monday, But With Restrictions

By Tyler Scott

Diners eat under a tent in the parking lot of Red Crown in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Several states (including Michigan as of Feb. 1) are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers but are moving cautiously.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan bars and restaurants can open their doors to customers who want to be served inside starting Monday, Feb. 1.

A recent order from the state health department allows indoor dining with restrictions.

Bars and restaurants have to close by 10pm. They can only re-open at 25% of capacity or up to 100 people.

And businesses have to get contact info from diners for contact tracing.

The state health department says there are fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals. And the statewide test positivity rate is also declining.

But officials say they're closely watching what happens with a more contagious coronavirus variant in Michigan.

 

