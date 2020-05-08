Michigan Restaurants Push Governor For May 29 Reopening

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 34 minutes ago

  

Credit Credit Jennifer Weingart / WVPE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan restaurants and bars are pushing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them reopen for dine-in service May 29, three weeks from now. An industry group on Friday released a "roadmap" to reopening, with guidance such as requiring masks for workers and keeping tables and bar stools 6 feet apart. Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, says 20 restaurants a day are permanently going out of business. The group is talking with municipalities and state regulators on expediting the process for opening patios for outdoor eating, including in parking lots and streets closed to traffic.

 

Tags: 
Michigan
restaurants
reopening the economy
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local
Covid-19
Coronavirus

