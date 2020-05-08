Michigan Restaurants Push Governor For May 29 Reopening

The pandemic forced schools to find new ways to get free meals to students, many of whom depend on them for nutrition. Statewide, nearly half of all students qualify for free or reduced price meals.

Connie Kristelli has been a food service supervisor at Indianapolis Public Schools for more than 30 years. She is one of many staffers who helped Indianapolis Public Schools serve more 242,000 meals for anyone 18 years old or younger since school buildings closed.