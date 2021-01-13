Michigan Restaurants Will Be Able To Open For Dining Feb. 1

In this Thursday, May 21, 2020, image, Stephanie Byrd, co-owner of The Block, poses for a photo with chairs on the tables while the restaurant is closed due to the coronavirus in Detroit.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce that Michigan restaurants can reopen for indoor dining on Feb. 1, two-and-a-half months after an order to close amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The governor’s office confirmed the pending announcement following a statement issued on social media by the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. The current order prohibiting indoor eating and drinking is due to expire Friday but will be extended. The fate of other off-limit activities such as organized sports was not immediately known. Whitmer will have news conference later Wednesday.

