Michigan Schools To Have Suicide Prevention Resources On IDs

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan public schools that issue identification cards to students in grades six through 12 will be required to add a suicide prevention hotline number. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the law on Thursday. The “Save Our Students” legislation aims to fight Michigan’s steadily growing youth suicide rate. State data shows that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-olds in Michigan. The bill also requires the state health department to provide schools with information about mental health and suicide if they request it. Michigan follows California, which passed a similar measure in 2019.

Tags: 
suicide prevention
students
ID cards
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local

Related Content

NEW: Judge Finds Cases Against 5 In Whitmer Plot Can Move Forward

By Associated Press & Dustin Dwyer & DAVID EGGERT and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press 22 hours ago

NEW (Oct. 16):

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that prosecutors have provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap the state's governor. A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens said Friday that the five men's cases can go to a grand jury, which will determine whether to issue indictments. That is required for them to face trial. Berens is also set to consider Friday whether two of the men should be denied bond.

UPDATE: New Information On Additional Suspect Charged In Alleged Michigan Kidnap Plot

By Associated Press Oct 15, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

NEW: The Michigan Attorney General has released new information on the latest man to face charges in connection to a plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

Five Men In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot To Face Hearings

By Associated Press Oct 13, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court for a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will oversee the bail and detention proceeding in Grand Rapids Tuesday. Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — all Michigan residents — will appear. A sixth man, Barry Croft, is being held in Delaware. The FBI made arrests after using confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged conspiracy.

Gov. Whitmer Signs Expungement Expansion Legislation

By Associated Press Oct 13, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

 

Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Whitmer’s Delay Request On Emergency Orders

By Associated Press Oct 12, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Justices voted 6-1 Monday against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30. They also reaffirmed their initial 4-3 ruling that declared a 1945 emergency powers law unconstitutional — this time in a lawsuit brought by the Republican-led Legislature.