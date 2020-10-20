Michigan Secretary Of State: Drop Off Absentee Ballot, Don't Mail It

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk's office rather than use the mail with two weeks to go until the presidential election. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Night and is counted. She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person instead of by mail. More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested. More than half have been returned.

 

Michigan Court Stops 2-Week Absentee Ballot Extension

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has blocked a 14-day extension to accept and count absentee ballots. The court says any changes must rest with the Legislature, not the judiciary. Michigan law says absentee ballots must be turned in by election night to be valid. But a Court of Claims judge had ordered that any ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 could be counted if they arrived within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election.

Whitmer Approves Earlier Processing Of Absentee Ballots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Clerks in Michigan cities or township of at least 25,000 people can start processing a surge of absentee ballots a day before November's presidential election under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. About 2.7 million voters have requested ballots so far, many more than in 2016. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson projects more residents will vote than at any point in state history. Election officials currently cannot remove ballots from outer envelopes until 7 a.m. on Election Day. The new law lets them be opened between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov.

Michigan Court Of Appeals Fast Tracking Absentee Ballot Case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A controversy over absentee ballots is on a fast track at the Michigan Court of Appeals. The court said a three-judge panel will meet Oct. 9 but will rely on legal briefs and not hear arguments. The Republican-controlled Legislature is appealing an order that requires the counting of absentee ballots long after Election Day. A judge says ballots can be counted if postmarked by Nov. 2 and delivered within 14 days after the Nov. 3 election. Judge Cynthia Stephens pointed to mail delays during the coronavirus pandemic.