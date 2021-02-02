Michigan Secretary Of State Pushing Legislature For More Voting Accessibility

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s chief elections officer has announced a legislative agenda she says will ensure fair and secure elections following a huge increase in absentee voting and unfounded accusations of voter fraud in the November general election. Michigan had its highest ever voter turnout in 2020 with about 5.5 million votes cast. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told reporters Monday that she’s looking to keep that momentum going and make it easier to vote. She says she will push to make absentee voting more accessible and allow clerks to begin processing absentee ballots two weeks before Election Day.