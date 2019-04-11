Michigan Secretary of State wants to speed up service at branch offices

Michigan’s Secretary of State says it’s time to modernize her department’s 131 branch offices.

Jocelyn Benson spent the past few months visiting each office in all of Michigan’s 83 counties.

She says she didn’t like what she saw.

“Too often people need to wait in line too long to have their business done with the Secretary of State’s office,” Benson told reporters at a news conference in Detroit Thursday. “It is unacceptable and it needs to change.”

Benson wants to restructure the offices to reduce wait times for things like renewing driver’s licenses or plates to less than 30 minutes.

Benson’s proposal calls for:

Upgrade online services and communications

Provide targeted support to the highest volume customers

Revamp self-service kiosks to ensure reliable service

Review internal policies and pursue legislative reforms

Create a culture of support for staff

Improve the physical environment of offices

Expand features that work and restructure those that don’t

Look for opportunities to continuously streamline operations

Encourage customer and employee feedback

"Our branch offices will be welcoming, warm inclusive environments that celebrate local communities while providing efficient service in an organized setting,” says Benson.

Benson hopes to pay for the improvements by eliminating less efficient practices in the Secretary of State’s office.

