Michigan Sec'y Of State's Office Reports Light In-Person Turnout So Far In Today's Primary

It’s primary election day in Michigan. Polling places are expected to be equipped with hand sanitizer and sneeze guards as some of the precautions against spreading COVID-19.

Jake Rollow is with the Michigan Secretary of State. He says in-person voting appears to be light.

“We haven’t heard of lines anywhere, which is great. We’re expecting there will be fewer people in polls today,” Rollow said.

Rollow indicates that’s likely because of heightened interest in voting absentee due to COVID-19. He says there were 2,080,259 absentee ballots provided to Michigan voters.

It’s too late to mail absentee ballots. But the ballots can still be left at drop-off stations established by local clerks.

Rollow says it appears three polling stations in Detroit and one in Flint opened late due to an unexpected shortage of election workers at those locations.