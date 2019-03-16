Michigan Seeing A Paramedic Shortage

Ambulance services in Michigan are increasing recruitment efforts as the emergency medical services industry faces a staff shortage.

Counties, universities and private companies are working together to reach out to high school and college students about the industry and to offer training programs to get people interested.

The Michigan Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness says the number of students graduating from paramedic training in the state has dropped from 1,200 per year to 250 in the past three years.