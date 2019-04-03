Michigan Sees Measles Outbreak At Levels Not Experienced Since 1991

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say 34 cases of measles have been confirmed in Michigan -- the most since 65 were reported in 1991.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says 33 are in Oakland County, including four newly confirmed cases. The other case is in Wayne County.

Those infected range in age from 8 months to 63 years. State officials say they are working closely with health departments in Oakland and Wayne counties to identify possible locations where victims were exposed to the measles.

Officials say people may have been exposed last month in Detroit and the suburbs of Oak Park, Southfield and Berkley, including at a synagogue, Jewish educational institutions and grocery stores. The initial travel-related case involved a person who had stayed in New York, where there's a measles outbreak.

Officials Warn Of Possible Measles Exposure In Indianapolis

By Associated Press Mar 28, 2019
Eric Risberg/AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials are warning about possible exposure to measles in Indianapolis following a visit by a person from out of state who was confirmed to have the highly contagious disease.

The Marion County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that the person was at the Microtel Inn & Suites near the Indianapolis International Airport on March 18 and at Shapiro's Delicatessen in Indianapolis that same day. The department didn't say where the person was visiting from.

Officials note most area residents already are vaccinated.