LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan reported a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday: 3,792. The state health department also said there were 31 additional deaths, including 20 that could have occurred days or weeks ago. They turned up in a records review. The number of people confirmed to have been infected since March stands at nearly 179,000. More than 121,000 have recovered. There have been at least 7,340 deaths related to COVID-19.