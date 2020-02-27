Michigan Settles Lawsuit Over Teen Abuse In Prison For $80M

By Associated Press 29 seconds ago

Credit https://www.michigan.gov//documents/corrections/Strategic_Plan_Progress_Report-updated-FINAL-web-small_636254_7.pdf

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a class-action lawsuit on behalf of male teens who said they were sexually assaulted in prison while housed with adults.

The deal closes years of litigation.

The lawsuit accused the Corrections Department of failing to prevent the assaults.

The department had denied the allegations and aggressively fought the lawsuit.

But Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the settlement allows the state to "move forward and brings closure for the inmates.”

It's unclear how many people could get a share of the settlement, although Michigan said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 1,300.

Tags: 
Michigan
department of corrections
lawsuit
Dana Nessel
Local
sex assault
teen prisoners

Related Content

New Board To Review Wrongful Imprisonment Cases In Michigan

By Associated Press Sep 29, 2019
Michigan.gov

 

DETROIT (AP) — A new board will review wrongful imprisonment cases in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the four-member board will study the complex cases and decide whether or not the person is entitled to compensation "for the harm they suffered."

Nessel announced the board's formation on Wednesday, setting up protocol for "thorough and systematic assessment" and "timely resolution." Board appointees include career prosecutors, a former criminal defense attorney and a civil litigator.