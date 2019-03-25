Michigan Stakeholders With Disabilities Asked To Weigh In On Transportation Plans

The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a session for state residents in the deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing communities for input into the state’s next long-range transportation plan.

The Michigan Mobility 2045 plan is currently in the planning stages and the state is looking for input from various stakeholders.

This meeting is meant to help address questions and gain input from those with specific needs.

Open houses are being planned in each of the seven regions, and other meetings with specific groups are in the works.

Comments can also be made online, through MDOT’s social media and by mail.

The session for people who are deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing is in Lansing on Friday (3/29) at 4:30.

The plan is expected to be finished and adopted in December of 2020.