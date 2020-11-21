Michigan State Lawmakers Unswayed After Trump Meeting, Vote Certification Set For Monday

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to leverage the power of the Oval Office in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. But his pleas Friday to Michigan lawmakers to overturn the will of their constituents appear to have left them unswayed. Trump summoned a delegation of the battleground state’s Republican leadership in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden’s 154,000-vote margin of victory and grant Trump the state’s electors. The White House meeting came amid mounting criticism that Trump’s futile efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election could do long-lasting damage to democratic traditions.

Michigan’s election bureau is recommending that the Nov. 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers. The decision would bless Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote. The recommendation was posted online with the formal Monday meeting notice of the Board of State Canvassers. The latest guidance came at the end of a stormy week in which Trump summoned Republican state lawmakers to the White House in an effort to try to set aside Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. The Michigan Bureau of Elections says any errors on election night did not affect the tabulation of votes.

Tags: 
Michigan
Trump
2020 election
White House
Local
Shirkey
Vote
certification

Related Content

Trump To Meet Michigan Leaders In Bid To Subvert Election

By COLLEEN LONG & ZEKE MILLER & JILL COLVIN and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 21 hours ago
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Michigan state legislators are headed to the White House as President Donald Trump makes an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. The state has yet to certify its results for Biden, who won Michigan by 154,000 votes. Trump and his allies have been trying to convince judges and lawmakers in the state to set aside the popular vote and swap in Republican-chosen electors.

In Michigan Wayne County Finally Certifies Vote After Stalling Outcome

By ED WHITE Associated Press Nov 18, 2020
APRIL BAER / MICHIGAN RADIO

NEW (Nov. 18):

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county has unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters’ intentions. The initial move was quickly condemned by Democrats, election experts and spectators at the Wayne County Board of Canvassers online meeting as a dangerous attempt to block the results of a free and fair election. The ultimate resolution in Wayne County propels Biden toward formal victory in Michigan, but Tuesday’s chaotic developments are likely to sow more doubt among Trump’s supporters in the election results.