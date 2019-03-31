Michigan takes first steps toward rules for legal hemp

A state agency has issued its first official advice to help businesses that want to get into the marijuana business.

The first bulletin from the Michigan Bureau of Marijuana Regulation deals largely with cannabis oils and lotions that have little to no THC. The bureau says it’s not going to adopt rules on marijuana products that have miniscule amounts of the compound.

“This is going to be a huge new industry for the state of Michigan, and we think there are a few more details that need to be worked out with the licensing and how that process will work,” said Josh Hovey with the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association.

The state bulletin says the rules will focus on marijuana products that have enough THC to get people high.

Although Michigan voters changed state law to allow marijuana, it is still against federal law.

