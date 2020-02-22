Michigan Wants Space Facility At Former Military Base

By Associated Press 27 seconds ago

Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport
Credit https://www.facebook.com/OSCAirport/photos/a.939003569472943/939012426138724/?type=3&theater

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers and aerospace officials are hoping that a former military base might become a space facility where public and private industries could launch satellites and tourists into space.

A task force picked the Wurtsmith Airport out of eight sites across the state.

The airport stopped operating as an Air Force base in 1993.

The Detroit Free Press reports a group of legislators and the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturing Association announced the selection Tuesday at the state Capitol. 

Tags: 
spaceport
Michigan
Wurtsmith airport
Local