In Michigan Wayne County Finally Certifies Vote After Stalling Outcome

NEW (Nov. 18):

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county has unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters’ intentions. The initial move was quickly condemned by Democrats, election experts and spectators at the Wayne County Board of Canvassers online meeting as a dangerous attempt to block the results of a free and fair election. The ultimate resolution in Wayne County propels Biden toward formal victory in Michigan, but Tuesday’s chaotic developments are likely to sow more doubt among Trump’s supporters in the election results.

PREVIOUS POST (Nov. 17):

DETROIT (AP) — Republicans in Michigan's largest county have blocked the certification of the election results in a 2-2 vote along party lines that could temporarily stall official approval of Joe Biden's win in the state. The practical effect of the move may just be a delay in ultimately certifying Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election, with unofficial returns showing him winning by 146,000 votes. Still, the failure to certify by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers is a boost for President Donald Trump, who is grasping for ways to slow down his inevitable defeat. Statewide certification is up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers in Lansing.