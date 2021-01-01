Michigan's 'Big House' Now A 'Big Vaccine Clinic'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s Big House has been transformed into The Big Vaccine Clinic. A few hundred University of Michigan medical professionals and students who work in health care settings received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Michigan Stadium, one of the nation’s largest sporting venues. The on-campus stadium welcomed 100,000-plus maize-and-blue-clad fans on fall Saturdays before the pandemic. The university says its employees and students will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose at the football stadium clinic. Vaccines are administered by appointment only for those who fall into the vaccine priority group Phase 1A category.