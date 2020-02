Water levels are rising along Michigan’s shorelines. It’s a fact that has dominated the headlines recently – including stories of people’s houses potentially falling into the Great Lakes. But for those living in landlocked areas of the state, you might not realize that those costal problems affect you too.

As part of the weekly series MichMash, MLive’s Cheyna Roth and WDET’s Jake Neher take a statewide look at the rising waters.