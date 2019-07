The lines, they are a changing. At least when it comes to Michigan’s political district lines. The Secretary of State’s office is working hard to implement a new citizen led, independent redistricting commission.

Co-Host Jake Neher of WDET is out on paternity leave. So MichMash host Cheyna Roth brought in special guests Lauren Gibbons and Emily Lawler of MLive. They discuss the importance of the new system…and things to look for in the future.