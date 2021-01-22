MIOSHA: Cass County Business Fined For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Workplace Safety Requirements

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) says it inspected and issued COVID-19 citations to ten Michigan businesses, including one in Berrien County. MIOSHA says the businesses were cited for serious violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.

In Cass County, the following business was cited:

Michigan Die Casting in Dowagiac, MI, was cited for violations including a lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on the workplace controls for COVID-19, failure to implement a self-screening protocol for COVID-19, a lack of increased cleaning or disinfecting of the facility, not providing face coverings, and not enforcing the use of face coverings. Total penalties are $16,800 The inspection was initiated from an employee complaint, view the full citation document.

Deficiencies that MIOSHA found at the nine businesses cited included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The cited companies will have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. The citations include suggestions to fix the hazards. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.