Mishawaka Common Council unanimously passes $59.3 million 2022 budget

The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously passed the city’s $59.3 million 2022 budget Monday night.

Mayor Dave Wood presented the budget to the council earlier this month.

It’s a 5.4 percent increase from last year and includes funding for pay increases for the city’s police and fire departments, the purchase of 12 new police vehicles and two new fire trucks and the hiring of a fifth employee in the code enforcement department.

The budget also includes a restructuring of the city’s planning department and a raise for the city’s street department director.

