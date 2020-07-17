Mishawaka H.S. Football Coach Positive For COVID-19; All Of MHS Volleyball Quarantined

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

  

School City of Mishawaka logo from Twitter

Two of Mishawaka High School's athletic programs are being impacted by the coronavirus. 

(A release posted on the school's sports website is below.) 

 

Today we were informed of two separate incidents related to COVID-19 involving Mishawaka Athletics:

MHS Boys Football

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, School City of Mishawaka was notified by Mishawaka High School Varsity Head Football Coach, Keith Kinder, that he had been exposed to an individual with COVID-19. Coach Kinder immediately notified SCM administration and was directed to quarantine at home. He was tested for COVID-19 the following day and was notified today of a test positive. 

In accordance with the HEALTHY ACTIVITIES and HEALTHY POLICIES outlined in the School City of Mishawaka: Roadmap to Reopening 2020, officials at the St. Joseph County Department of Health were contacted immediately to begin the process of contact tracing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a “close contact” as anyone within 6 feet of a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Following our assessment, we can say with confidence that there were no close contacts involved with the Mishawaka High School Boys Football program. 

As a result, the St. Joseph County Department of Health is confident the already established pre-season conditioning and workout schedule can continue as planned; however, as an added safety precaution, the entire coaching staff has been tested for COVID-19 and the team workout schedule for next week will be adjusted. 

Coach Kinder said, “I’m confident that I have followed SCM protocols and that I was not in close contact with any of my players before, during, or after a workout which minimized the risk of exposure. I will continue to put the safety of our players as our top priority as we prepare for the 2020 football season.” 

MHS Girls Volleyball

On Friday, July 17, 2020, School City of Mishawaka was notified of an individual involved with the Mishawaka High School Girls Volleyball program who had been attending workouts tested positive for COVID-19.  Per the order of the St. Joseph County Department of Health, all MHS volleyball players and coaches need to quarantine through Wednesday, July 29, 2020. As such, all pre-season conditioning and activity days for the MHS Girls Volleyball program will be temporarily suspended through at least the duration of the isolation period. 

 

