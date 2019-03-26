Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood Delivers State of the City Address

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood emphasised his city’s partnerships, innovations and developments in his ninth state of the city address Monday night.

Mayor Wood started and ended his speech with the Carter Work Project Habitat for Humanity build, which constructed 23 homes in August with the help of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks and David Letterman.

“It is not often that a community gets the opportunity to shine on a national stage and exceed every expectation but that’s exactly what happened in the Princess City.”

Wood said the project is a big boost for affordable housing in Mishawaka as the city is facing record low unemployment and housing prices and tax values are high.

He said the project drew attention to the issue while providing part of a solution.

Wood said phase two of the Carter Work Project at the Fields at Highland is in the works for 2020. He says city with the help of Habitat hopes to add 40 more homes and a private park to the subdivision.





Also new to the city in 2018, or in the works, are neighborhood repaving projects, new developments along the Riverwalk, the Ironworks Plaza projects and several others.

New this summer will be a Farmer’s Market at Central Park and resurfacing and restriping of Lincolnway West.

“We believe that the proposed restriping will end the wild west nature and improves traffic flow and safety throughout the corridor for motorists and pedestrians. I’ve been flipped off on that corridor driving it like it’s supposed to be, so maybe I won’t get flipped off as much.”

Also coming soon are a set of augmented and virtual reality tours via smart phone of Mishawaka past, present and future through a project with the city, the School City of Mishawaka and Google Expedition.

“An innovative new initiative that is the first of its kind, that we know of, anywhere in the country.”

Mayor Wood is seeking a third term in office. Municipal election primaries are May seventh.