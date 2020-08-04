Mishawaka Motorcycle Crash Leaves South Bend Firefighter Dead

St. Joseph County's Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a South Bend firefighter.

The firefighter who died is identified as Jeremy Bush, 41, of Mishawaka. His 15 year old son was a passenger on the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital; the full extent of his injuries is not known. The crash happened Aug. 4th at 10th and Union Streets in Mishawaka.

(You can read more from the FACT release below.)



St. Joseph County - Today shortly before 2:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 10th Street and Union Street in Mishawaka, Indiana, in reference to a motor vehicle crash. At the intersection there was a motorcycle-vehicle crash with a Kawasaki Motorcycle and a black Dodge Charger.



According to initial information, the Charger was driving westbound on 10th Street and had just come to a stop at a stop sign at Union Street. Union Street has two lanes that travel northbound and two lanes that travel southbound, with no turn lane in the middle.



At this time, the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the right (outside) lane on Union Street near the intersection. There was a crash involving the motorcycle and the black Charger.



The driver of the motorcycle, Jeremy Bush, 41, of Mishawaka, was determined to be deceased at the scene. His 15 year old son was a passenger on the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital; the full extent of his injuries is not known at this time.



The driver of the Charger, a 30 year old male from Mishawaka, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.



The autopsy for Mr. Bush is scheduled for tomorrow morning, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne, IN. There have been several media inquiries regarding Jeremy Bush’s employment. His family has asked us to confirm that he was employed as a firefighter, SBFD Firefighter First Class (assigned to E3 at Station 3, sworn on the job in October of 2000, per SBFD Administration).



The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was dispatched, per protocol, to handle the investigation. The speeds of the involved vehicles have yet to be determined. The investigation remains on-going, and toxicology results are pending.