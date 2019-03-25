Mishawaka "State Of The City" Address Is Tonight

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood will deliver the 2019 State of the City address tonight in the auditorium of the Battell Center. An open-house reception and tours of Battell Center hosted by Mayor Wood’s Youth Advisory Council will begin at 6pm followed by the Address at 7pm.

The theme for this year’s address is “Building a Better Community”. Mayor Wood will review the year of 2018 and provide highlights of what the future holds for the Princess City. Several City of Mishawaka employees will be honored.

The community is welcome and encouraged to attend. The complete State of the City address including departmental reports will be availalbe on the city's website beginning Tuesday, March 26th.