Mobile Vaccine Clinic Coming To Elkhart Co. Next Week

The Indiana Department of Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Elkhart County Housing Authority next week.

State health officials announced earlier this week that mobile clinics would be headed to counties with limited access to the vaccine and high percentages of minority or vulnerable populations.

The clinic will operate March 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the housing authority’s office on Benham Avenue. A spokesperson from the state health department said the clinic will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and up to 430 shots are available each day.

Eligible residents can make an appointment for the mobile clinic through the state’s online registry or by calling 211. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.