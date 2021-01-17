Monday Night At 9pm On 88.1 WVPE - MLK & The Fierce Urgency Of Now

Join us on 88.1 WVPE on the evening of MLK Day at 9pm for 'MLK and The Fierce Urgency of Now' from "The Takeaway." Co-hosted by Tanzina Vega of "The Takeaway," Jami Floyd of WNYC, and Brian Lehrer of WNYC, this hour unpacks the implications of the election through the prisms of civil rights and modern-day social justice.





Featured Guests:



Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and creator of The New York Times’ 1619 Project



Congressman James E. Clyburn, Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from South Carolina



Reverend Dr. William Barber, II, President of Repairers of the Breach and Co-Chair of The Poor People’s Campaign



Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr., Civil Rights activist and Co-Founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee



Letitia James, Attorney General for the State of New York



Dr. Uche Blackstock, Yahoo! News Medical Contributor and Founder & CEO of Advancing Health Equity



Dr. Jeff Gardere, Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine



Queen Afua, Five-time best-selling author and CEO of the Queen Afua Wellness Center



Leslé Honoré, Blaxican artist and activist, who will read from her book of poems "Fist & Fire"