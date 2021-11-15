Monday Night Special: Intelligence Squared-Are booster shots unethical?

The Monday Night Special for November 15 from 9-10pm: Intelligence Squared

The boosters are rolling out. In places like the U.S., Britain, and Israel, authorities are providing additional Covid-19 vaccines with the goal of bolstering immune systems and shoring up their economies. Though vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have proven highly effective against the virus, efficacy wanes after six months, rendering older adults and those with weakened immune systems more vulnerable. Yet a debate about fairness, when much of the planet is unvaccinated, is growing. Featuring Dr. Vin Gupta, Leana Wen, and Intelligence Squared U.S. host John Donvan.