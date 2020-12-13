Monday 'The World' On WVPE, Profiles The Elkhart Woman Convicted Of Supporting The Islamic State

The Senior Radio Producer for The World, Steven Snyder, says a portion of Monday's program, will focus on former Elkhart resident Samantha Elhassani, also known as Samantha Sally, who was sentenced to 78 months in prison in November after pleading guilty to financing terrorism.

The program will tell her story through the eyes of journalist Josh Baker who has spent years covering Elhassani and he relates her story in the new Frontline/BBC podcast series I Am Not A Monster. His reporting is also responsible for the Frontline documentary Return From Isis, which will air on Tuesday evening on WNIT.

