More Than 3,100 Migrants Claimed 'Faux Families' In Past Year, Federal Agents Say

Immigration agents say they have encountered more "faux families" among the growing number of Central American migrants sweeping across the southern border.

Federal agents have identified more than 3,100 people making fraudulent claims over the past 12 months. This includes migrants who claim to be children, but who are actually 18 or older, as well as adults who falsely claim to be parents of minors they're traveling with, according to Brian Hastings, chief of law enforcement operations for Customs and Border Enforcement.

Border agents encountered more than 103,000 unauthorized migrants crossing the border during March — nearly 6 out of 10 were family members. President Trump said last week the surge is "overwhelming our immigration system. We can't take you any more. Our country is full."

Repeating a common refrain that undocumented migrants are criminals, administration officials claim that false parents are exploiting and endangering the children they bring. But migrants have a simpler explanation: they're not mistreating the kids and they're both coming for a better life.

The number of fraudulent claims identified — 3,100 — represents less than .5 percent of the total number of apprehensions in the past year.

Kirstjen Nielsen, then Homeland Security secretary, told a congressional committee last month: "Cases of fake families are cropping up everywhere and children are being used as pawns." She said investigators had uncovered "child recycling rings, a process in which innocent children are used multiple times to help migrants gain illegal entry."

Nielsen abruptly resigned on April 7 over differences with the president about how to control illegal immigration.

In her congressional testimony, she appeared to be singling out one notorious case that occurred in Charleston, S.C., involving a Guatemalan woman who was part of a human trafficking ring. Officials say the woman paired immigrant children with adults back in Guatemala who are not their parents. They would present themselves at the U.S. border knowing that parents and children traveling together are usually released. Adult immigrants who travel alone are usually detained or quickly deported.

CBP Associate Intelligence Chief Carl McClafferty described the South Carolina case in an appearance with Nielsen and the president last month at the White House. He said that the woman was paid $1,500 a child, "to take the children back to Guatemala who are not part of the actual family unit. She tried to do this 13 times." Local offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. attorney declined to provide details about the case, because the Guatemalan woman has not been convicted.

Child recycling cases are rare. Homeland Security officials could not come up with another case other than the Charleston indictment.

Fake documents at the border, however, have become more common. In the Yuma, Ariz., Border Patrol sector alone, there have been more than 450 instances of "fraudulent family units" since October, according to a local spokesman.

In El Paso, Texas, Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Ramiro Cordero has noticed it, too. "We found cases where adults have been coming in with kids who are not their kids, yet they're claiming that they're their children. We found birth certificates that have been forged," Cordero says.

When agents in El Paso suspect a Guatemalan birth certificate is fishy, they send it to that country's consul in Del Rio, Texas. Officials there check the document's authenticity with the database of the Guatemalan National Persons Registry.

Guatemalan Consul Tekandi Paniagua says he's not aware of any recycled children.

"Unfortunately," he says, "the consulate has detected lots of fake identity documents in recent months." Paniagua says in most of the cases they've investigated, the pair involves an adult neighbor or relative who is not the parent, and a child who is willfully traveling with them. In many cases, he says, immigrant parents already in the United States pay for fake documents for an adult traveling companion to bring their children.

The consul says the price for fake documents ranges from $200 to $700. He called it "an additional service provided by organizations that work for human smugglers."

In some cases, it's a bogus document with the wrong watermark, wrong stamp and wrong agency logo. In other cases, the document is authentic, but a name or an age has been changed. The consulate staff has also come across cases where a young adult altered their birth date to appear to be under 18 years old. Migrant children 17 and under are sent to federally-contracted youth shelters where living conditions are much more benign than adult detention.

With the large numbers of immigrants wading across the Rio Grande into El Paso, border agents have apprehended as many as 1,000 family members a day. A majority come from Guatemala. Paniagua says the consulate is identifying about a dozen sham birth certificates every day.

When federal agents on the front lines encounter some immigrant family units, even before they examine birth documents, they can tell something is not right.

"A young man has arrived with a small child. He had no diapers, no bottle, nothing. He did not even know how to feed the child," says Monica Mapel, assistant agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio. "So that tells me that's not your child. You're not a father who's been caring for that child."

Mapel has begun to explore whether faux family schemes are mostly a matter of traditional illegal immigration or child exploitation.

"Is it continuation of human smuggling? Or is it worse — human trafficking?" she says. "As an investigator my mind is wide open."

