60 homes, businesses damaged by mid-Michigan tornado

At least 60 homes and businesses are damaged after a tornado swept through mid-Michigan Thrusday night.

No injuries have been reported. The tornado touched down near Vernon in Shiawassee County around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.



The storm left a tangle of downed power lines and debris. Many families are now surveying their falttened barns and roofless homes.

Shiawassee County Undersheriff Robert Brancheau says he feels like it was a miracle from God that no one was hurt.

Officials are still surveying the area, with troopers going door-to-door assessing the damage. The main priority is getting a dollar figure on the total damage, since Shiawassee officials hope to get some financial aid from the state.

Brancheau asks that people stay away from the area since there are many downed power lines and even though power is out in many areas, some of them are still live.

Paul Spata is with the American Red Cross. He says they had a shelter set up last night, although no one stayed there. The Red Cross is available for case work.

