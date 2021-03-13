More Than 800K Hoosiers Now Fully Vaccinated For COVID-19

As of now, St. Joseph Co. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says that 10% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated. Deaths from COVID-19 are coming down. The county has only seen two deaths from the virus in March and there were 20 deaths in February of s021. Fox says the number of cases has hit a plateau. He says the U.K. variant that has now been detected in the county is likely to infect more people and may cause more deaths.

"We don't want to become hysterical, but we don't want to become complacent," Fox said in reference to the B.1.1.7 variant.