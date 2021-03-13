More Than 800K Hoosiers Now Fully Vaccinated For COVID-19

By Associated Press 14 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Indiana Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That means about 12% of Indiana’s population is now fully vaccinated after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

