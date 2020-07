The Indiana State Dept. of Health is hosting the following free drive-thru clinics next week: This comes after some clinics in Indiana have been impacted by the recent heat and have had to curtail hours.

Goshen

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elkhart

North Side Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.