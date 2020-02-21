More To Monticello Than Indiana Beach: Community Looks Forward After Park Closure

Businesses near Indiana Beach are trying to figure out what’s next after the amusement and water park announced it’s closing.

Since the California-based company Apex Parks Group told Monticello city officials they were closing the facility, locals have expressed their disappointment and questioned what it means for the community.

Despite the announcement, officials remain optimistic the community will continue to find economic success through tourism even without Indiana Beach.

Mayor Cathy Gross says while the news was abrupt, she hopes to continue discussions with the company about next steps for the park.

“While it was a blow and a shock and a surprise to know that day had come, there had been rumors for years,” says Gross.

Kris Kersey has lived his whole life in Monticello and has been a DJ at the park the last few seasons. He says the closure has already affected his business leaving him having to look for new sources of revenue.

“All we know is it’s definitely going to impact us this summer,” says Kersey. “I’ve already lost half my business because Indiana Beach has closed its doors.”

The park opened in 1926 and was family owned and operated for most of its history. Apex purchased it a few years back in 2015.

Gross says there’s more to Monticello than Indiana Beach and believes this will be a chance for the community to show all the other activities people can enjoy in the area.

While concerned about the economic effects of the park’s closure, Kersey says he and others will continue to do business locally to reduce the financial hit some may take.

Contact Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.

