More Shots Available - St. Joe Co. Moves To 1,000 Vaccination Appointments A Day

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

St. Joseph County health officials are announcing a major expansion in vaccine availability. 

 (You can read more in the release below.) 

 St. Joseph County- Beginning today, the St. Joseph County Department of Health has expanded their available number of COVID-19 vaccine appointment spots. Due to an increase in vaccine allotment, the Department will move to 1,000 doses available per day. Health officials are urging those who are eligible to go to www.ourshot.in.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment especially if their first dose of vaccine was scheduled for mid-March or later. Individuals currently eligible are those 60 and older, healthcare personnel, first responders, and long term care staff and residents. To see if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here. 

Tags: 
Vaccine
St. Joseph County
doses
Covid-19
Local
Indiana

