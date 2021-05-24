Morgan County GOP Chair Announces Bid For State Treasurer

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana will elect a new state treasurer next year. And a county Republican Party official became the first to officially throw his hat into the ring Monday.

Daniel Elliott is a former member of the Morgan County Council and current head of the Morgan County Republican Party. The software company owner said he’s running for Indiana state treasurer to promote economic development, ensure transparency and uphold what he calls “fiscal conservatism.”

The state treasurer helps manage and invest Indiana government’s money. Current Treasurer Kelly Mitchell has served in the role since 2014 and is term-limited, unable to run for the office again.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Republican and Democratic Party state convention delegates will choose their nominees next year before Hoosier voters choose the next state treasurer in the November 2022 election.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.