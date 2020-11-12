Morning Programming Change: 'Marketplace Tech' To Replace 'The Slowdown'

88.1 WVPE morning listeners have gotten accustomed to hearing The Slowdown with Tracy K. Smith at 9:45am Monday through Friday. The show, however, is coming to an end on our airwaves as of Nov. 13. We hope you have enjoyed the poetry and zen it has added to the WVPE morning lineup. We are replacing the show with Marketplace Tech.

Hosted by Molly Wood, Marketplace Tech demystifies the digital economy. The daily radio show and podcast uncovers how tech influences our lives in unexpected ways and provides context for listeners who care about the impact of tech, business and the digital world. Marketplace Tech will debut on 88.1 WVPE on Nov. 16 at 9:45am. The show will complement the Marketplace Morning Report that listeners already hear on weekday mornings, in addition to Marketplace which is heard weekday evenings at 6:30pm.