Most Indiana Casinos Prepared To Offer Sports Betting

Sports wagering will be legal in Indiana in just about a month.

And the Indiana Gaming Commission has approved 13 locations in the state where Hoosiers can bet on sporting events.

Most of the state’s casinos have temporary licenses to provide sports wagering. Only Rising Star in southeast Indiana and the Gary riverboats aren’t on the list so far. There are also three off-track betting locations – in Indianapolis, New Haven and Clarksville – where Hoosiers can place bets in person.

The state’s proposed rules for sports gaming lay out how operators will take bets and which sports Hoosiers can wager on, including most major college events. The Gaming Commission is expected to officially adopt the rules at its Aug. 28 meeting.

The proposed rules also include guidelines for online and mobile betting, though it’s unclear whether operators will have those systems ready to go by Sept. 1.