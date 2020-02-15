Mother Of 3 Kids Killed In Bus Stop Crash Avoids Charges

FILE - This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. She is the Indiana woman convicted of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus on Oct. 30, 2018, in Rochester.
Credit Indiana State Police via AP

ROCHESTER, Ind. — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana mother of three children killed in a school bus stop crash will not face charges for attacking the driver who had just been sentenced for the crash.

The office of Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics confirmed he has decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester.

After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children's mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.

 

