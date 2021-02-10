MSP Bans Use Of 'Signal' App To Make Texts Disappear

By Associated Press 56 minutes ago

Screenshot of 'Signal' logo

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police has told officers to remove a phone app that keeps no record of outgoing text messages. Col. Joseph Gasper issued the order in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press. The newspaper has published stories about the use of the Signal app by high-ranking members of the department. Text messages sent using Signal are gone without a trace once deleted, the newspaper reports. The use of Signal was recently disclosed in a lawsuit involving state police. Critics say it can help officials dodge public records requests and frustrate attorneys during litigation.

Tags: 
Signal
texts
Michigan
Michigan State Police
MSP
lawsuit
ban
Local