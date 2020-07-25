MSU Football Suspends Workouts Due To Virus Infections

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Michigan State players celebrate following a 19-16 win over Maryland in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich.
Credit (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State University football team has suspended workouts and its players will quarantine for 14 days after a second staff member and a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended a ban on family visitors at nursing homes and congregate care sites through Aug. 31. There's an exception for people who want to see someone in serious or critical condition or in hospice care. Facilities must make "best efforts" to help residents communicate with people by phone or electronic devices. The state health department reported 594 new cases and three additional deaths Friday. About 3.7% of tests have been positive this week.

 

