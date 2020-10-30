Murder Charge Filed Against Father In Connection With Death Of St. Joseph Co. 3-Year-Old

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has announced that the father of a 3-year-old who was dropped off at the ER and died has been charged with the child's murder.

Trevion Dawon Shaver, 21, is already in custody on an unrelated charge in Michigan. According to charging documents he dropped his 3-year-old daughter, Kardie Weathersby, off at the ER at Memorial Hospital in South Bend earlier this month and left. It was later determined she sustained a brain injury and died of blunt force trauma. An officer quoted in the charging documents also says Shaver admitted to the girl's mother that he had gone "overboard" in disciplining her.

(You can read more from the release and charging documents below.)

St. Joseph County –Today the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Trevion Dawon Shaver, 21, in connection with the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit investigation into the October 2020 death of 3 year old Kardie Weathersby.



He is charged with:



Count I: Murder a Felony



Count II: Aggravated Battery a Level 1 Felony



Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant ordered issued. He was ordered held without bond. Mr. Shaver is currently in custody in Kentwood, Michigan, on unrelated matters. We will notify the media when he returns to St. Joseph County on these charges.



Please see attached Criminal Information and Supplemental Affidavit in Support of Probable Cause.



The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 1 Felony is 20 to 40 years.



Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

