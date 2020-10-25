Murkowski's Nod Gives Barrett Extra Boost For Supreme Court

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Evangelical Christians pray outside the Supreme Court as Republicans in the Senate work in a rare weekend session to advance the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the high court, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Credit (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing  when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat so close to Election Day announced support ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday. Sen. Lisa Murkowski declared her support Saturday as the Senate worked through a rare weekend session that's set to continue Sunday. President Donald Trump’s nominee already appeared to have enough Republican support to push past Democratic opposition. But the nod from Murkowski gives Barrett a boost. Democrats are mounting procedural hurdles but have to real ability to stop the confirmation, which they argue should be left for winner of the presidential election to decide.

Tags: 
Amy Coney Barrett
U.S. Supreme Court
South Bend
Notre Dame
Local

