Museum Founded By Holocaust Survivor Reopens In Indiana

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago

Credit JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/POOL PHOTO VIA AP, FILE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana museum founded by a Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness has reopened following a six-month-long closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center reopened in Terre Haute on Friday, when 26 visitors showed up to see a new exhibit and hear the stories of Holocaust survivors.

Museum director Leah Simpson tells the Tribune-Star museum staff “are excited to have people back." The museum was founded by Eva Kor, who died in July 2019 at age 85 during an overseas trip to Poland for the museum. She and her twin sister, Miriam, endured medical experiments at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

