Museum Launches Exhibit Exploring Opioid Crisis

By 5 minutes ago
  • The kiosk where museum-goers can hear personal stories of people impacted by the opioid crisis.
    The kiosk where museum-goers can hear personal stories of people impacted by the opioid crisis.
    Photo by Carter Barrett/Side Effects Public Media.
Originally published on February 13, 2020 8:19 am

Communities across the Midwest have been devastated by the opioid epidemic. But there's still a lot of misunderstanding about how opioids affect our bodies. A new and unusual museum exhibit is tackling this issue. 

The Indiana State Museum’s new exhibit is called “FIX.” Inside there’s a small kiosk with a monitor playing first-hand accounts of people who have struggled with addiction. 

One of them is Jose Ramos, a former anesthesiologist. 

"No one ever decides one day you know what, I'm gonna wreck my life and then destroy my career. I'm gonna destroy my marriage," Ramos says. "I practiced 10 years without a hitch, until the pressure started getting to me and one day I thought, you know, 'Just this once.'" 

 

Ramos, who’s now 55, had access to drugs at work. Soon, they had a powerful grip on him.

"Imagine someone holding your head underwater and you're drowning, you're desperate for breath," he says. "That's how desperate you are." 

After a year and half of using opioids like morphine and fentanyl, he was caught because he left a vial and syringe in a staff restroom. When he returned from rehab, Ramos was convicted on drug charges and lost his medical license. 

That was extremely painful, but now Ramos wants others to learn about his journey. "I thought: 'I need to share this because there is hope. This is a disease, it is treatable.'" 

HEAR MORE:  Museum exhibit is featured on the All IN talk show

Dozens of people have shared similar stories for the exhibit. Museum CEO Cathy Ferree says that’s essential for people to understand this crisis. 

"Hypotheticals in this particular situation are not authentic," she says. "We also spoke with some young people who said, 'Don't tell us 'Susie something something’ because we don't really want to hear that, we can't relate to that.'" 

The exhibit also has art installations, games that explore cravings and a giant canvas brain. 

"We went with bright colors to really lift up the sort of visuals of the exhibit so that it's bright," exhibit designer Brian Mancuso says. "It's not dark and it's not in the recesses. It's not something to be shameful of." 

Mancuso says the museum reached out to over 35 groups for advice. They wanted to make sure the exhibit's design didn’t further stigmatize addiction. He says it strives to show that substance abuse is a disease, not a character flaw. 

"Current events exhibits are always super hard, it's always a moving target," he says. "It's easier to talk about something that happened 100 years ago or 10,000 years ago."

Ferree says the museum can help people understand substance abuse and how it plays out in Indiana. And providing this sort of context and resources is critical for the future of museums, especially during the Internet age.

"In a museum experience we're no longer the place to be quiet, we're a place to talk about the piece of art on the wall," Ferree says.

On Fix's opening day, Randy Davis drove an hour and a half to see the exhibit. He runs a recovery support group in rural Indiana. 

"It’s got a little bit of the history, it’s got the present," he says. "We still haven’t found the answer how to eliminate the future we’re going to have with this. But I think it gets the mind and heart stirred by the personal aspect with the videos." 

Ramos says the personal stories highlighted in the exhibit show how people can overcome addiction. 

And this gives him hope. "If you are able to recover from this disease, you are going to be a superhuman." 

He plans to start a new career in psychotherapy and addiction counseling.

The exhibit is on display until February 2021.

This story was produced by Side Effects Public Media, a news collaborative covering public health.

Copyright 2020 Side Effects Public Media. To see more, visit Side Effects Public Media.

Tags: 
Side Effects

Related Content

Survey: Americans Agree Health Care System Needs Fixing

By Christine Herman Feb 6, 2020

Americans are divided on lots of issues. But a new national survey finds that people across the political spectrum agree on at least one thing: Our health care system needs fixing.

Why Some Kids May Not Get Enough Mental Health Care

By Carter Barrett Feb 3, 2020
Photo by Fangirl/Pixabay CCO license. https://pixabay.com/photos/texting-boy-teenager-sitting-1999275/

Dr. Darla Hinshaw walks up to the podium in the Indiana Senate chamber. She's there to tell lawmakers about the children she treats as a psychiatrist and the issue standing between kids and effective treatment. 

She tells a story of a foster care teenager who was admitted into a facility on a Friday.

"He continued to be aggressive," Hinshaw says. "He punched walls, easily irritated into aggression." 

When his Department of Child Services caseworker was reached on Sunday, the teen started a new medication. 

As 2020 Begins, Another Rural Hospital Closes

By Sebastian Martinez Jan 24, 2020

It's a cold and windy January morning in Boonville, Mo., and Thomas Talent has driven close to an hour to Pinnacle Regional Hospital for an appointment. The only problem: the hospital closed suddenly the day before.

How Patients Help Unravel The Mystery Of Alzheimer's

By Jan 22, 2020

Alzheimer's disease affects more than five million Americans, but the disease is still a mystery to scientists and doctors. There’s no cure. But some patients and caregivers hope to change that by joining clinical trials for new drugs. 

At the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Dr. Tom Ala is part of a clinical trial for a drug that holds promise in slowing Alzheimer’s. It's a nationwide trial involving hundreds of patients.